Severn Bank hops on as a sponsor for the Maryland Black Bears

The Maryland Black Bears announced that Severn Bank will be the sponsor of the Ticket Center located in the front entrance of the Piney Orchard Ice Arena aka the Den. Severn Bank will be being strongly integrated into the presence the Black Bears have in their home arena and throughout the Central Maryland Community. The main components of the sponsorship include prime placement of Severn Bank’s logo on the Ticket Center, the top menu bar of the ticket section will be renamed the ‘Severn Bank Ticket Center,’ and social media mentions throughout each home game.

Founded in 1946, Severn is a full-service community bank offering a wide array of personal and commercial banking products as well as residential and commercial mortgage lending. It has assets of approximately $882 million and seven branches located in Annapolis, Crofton, Edgewater, Glen Burnie, Lothian/Wayson’s Corner, and Severna Park. The bank specializes in exceptional customer service and holds itself and its employees to a high standard of community contribution. Severn is on the Web at www.severnbank.com.

“Severn Bank is a perfect addition to our Maryland Black Bears Sponsorship Family,” said Maryland Black Bears, President Robyn Remick. “They are a local, Maryland based bank that shares the same dedication to serving and giving back to our surrounding communities. We look forward to partnering with them this season and working with a wonderful Severn Bank team!”

“We are really excited to be a part of the Maryland Black Bears this season,” said Severn Bank Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Nicole Donegan. “They are an excellent community partner for us with our shared values of giving back, in particular to our first responder community. We can’t wait to see everyone at the games and enjoy the experience.”

