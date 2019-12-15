“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Ravens
“Nationals October 2019

Severn Bank hops on as a sponsor for the Maryland Black Bears

| December 15, 2019, 10:48 AM

Rams Head

The Maryland Black Bears announced that Severn Bank will be the sponsor of the Ticket Center located in the front entrance of the Piney Orchard Ice Arena aka the Den. Severn Bank will be being strongly integrated into the presence the Black Bears have in their home arena and throughout the Central Maryland Community. The main components of the sponsorship include prime placement of Severn Bank’s logo on the Ticket Center, the top menu bar of the ticket section will be renamed the ‘Severn Bank Ticket Center,’ and social media mentions throughout each home game.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

Founded in 1946, Severn is a full-service community bank offering a wide array of personal and commercial banking products as well as residential and commercial mortgage lending. It has assets of approximately $882 million and seven branches located in Annapolis, Crofton, Edgewater, Glen Burnie, Lothian/Wayson’s Corner, and Severna Park. The bank specializes in exceptional customer service and holds itself and its employees to a high standard of community contribution. Severn is on the Web at www.severnbank.com.

“Severn Bank is a perfect addition to our Maryland Black Bears Sponsorship Family,” said Maryland Black Bears, President Robyn Remick. “They are a local, Maryland based bank that shares the same dedication to serving and giving back to our surrounding communities. We look forward to partnering with them this season and working with a wonderful Severn Bank team!”

“We are really excited to be a part of the Maryland Black Bears this season,” said Severn Bank Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Nicole Donegan. “They are an excellent community partner for us with our shared values of giving back, in particular to our first responder community. We can’t wait to see everyone at the games and enjoy the experience.”

Rams Head

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here