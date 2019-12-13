Service members can receive complimentary Military Bowl tickets

Complimentary tickets will be available this week for service members and their families to attend the Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, benefiting the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore, on Friday, Dec. 27 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at noon ET and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Service members can sign up to receive as many as six vouchers for these tickets via USO-Metro’s Ticketline program. Active Duty, Active Reservists and Active National Guard Service Members and their military dependents are eligible to receive the vouchers.

These vouchers can be picked up between Dec. 18 to 20 at the following locations:

Fort George G Meade USO Center, 8612 6 th Armored Cavalry Road, Fort Meade, MD 20755: Daily 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Armored Cavalry Road, Fort Meade, MD 20755: Daily 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall Honor Guard USO Lounge, 228 McNair Road, Building 405, Fort Myer, VA 22211: Daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

USO Warrior and Family Center at Fort Belvoir, 5940 9 th Street, Fort Belvoir, VA 22060: Daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Street, Fort Belvoir, VA 22060: Daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. USO Warrior and Family Center at Bethesda, 4565 Taylor Road, Building 83, Bethesda, MD 20889: Daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The vouchers can be redeemed for tickets on gameday at the USO-Metro tent in the Military Bowl Official Tailgate in the Blue parking lot on the west side of Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Additionally, veterans can go to vettix.org to sign up for an opportunity to receive complimentary tickets.

The Military Bowl thanks the sponsors of the Tickets for Troops program, including Northrop Grumman, 3M, Dell EMC, Future Tech Enterprises Inc. and Perspecta.

“It is a testament to so many of our partners that they share our commitment to the nation’s service members,” Military Bowl President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “We look forward to gameday and being able to provide complimentary tickets to many of these men and women and their families so that they can join us for a great time.”

Tickets for the Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, benefiting the USO, are on sale. Starting at $30, tickets can be purchased online at militarybowl.org/tickets or by calling TicketWest at 888-479-6300. This year’s Military Bowl once again will match representatives from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference.

Proceeds from the Bowl also benefit Patriot Point, the Military Bowl’s 290-acre retreat for recovering service members, their families and caregivers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

For the latest updates, visit militarybowl.org, download the Military Bowl app, follow on Twitter and Instagram @MilitaryBowl or like the Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman on Facebook.

