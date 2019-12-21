“Herrmann
Save these dates for Annapolis Maritime Museum’s Winter Lecture Series

| December 21, 2019, 01:21 PM

Warm up this winter with the enlightening Lecture Series at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park (AMM) beginning Thursday, January 9, 2020. The popular educational and informative series of eight wintertime talks provides rich and stimulating topics from an esteemed group of scholars, photographers and historians. Lecture topics represent a diverse and relevant range of topics, from the history of lighthouses and Victorian Bay Ridge to spotlights on sustainable agriculture in the Chesapeake Bay region.

Lectures at AMM will be held Thursday evenings at 7 p.m., January 9th through February 27th. Admission is $10 per lecture and FREE for First Mate-level AMM members and above. Join at the $100 level, and admission to all eight lectures is free, along with many other perks of membership. Registration is not required; pay at the door.

Lectures will take place in the Museum’s Bay Room located at 723 Second Street, Annapolis, MD 21403.

The 2020 Winter Lecture Series is presented by BB&T Wealth.

Complete Schedule:

January 9 | 7 p.m. 

The Ghost Ships of Archangel: Allied convoy PQ-17 on the Murmansk Run

Presenter: William Geroux | Award-winning Journalist and Author

 
 

January 16 | 7 p.m.            

Where Land and Water Meet: The Delights and Dilemmas of the Chesapeake Bay

Presenter: Dave Harp | Professional Photographer and Filmmaker

 
 

January 23 | 7 p.m.            

“The Happiest of All Showboat Stories”: The James Adams Floating Theatre

Presenter: Dr. Patricia Samford | Director of the Maryland Archaeological Conservation Laboratory, Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum

 
 

January 30 | 7 p.m.

Teaching the Chesapeake: Lessons from the Last Half-Century

Presenter: Tom Horton | Award-winning Author, Journalist, and Bay educator

 
 

February 6 | 7 p.m.

Bay Ridge – “Queen Resort of the Chesapeake”: The Victorian Years (1880-1903)

Presenter: Carol Patterson | Author and Local Historian

 
 

February 13 | 7 p.m.

Smoke by Day, Fire by Night: A History of Lighthouses including those of the Chesapeake Bay Presenter: Ralph Eshelman | Historian and Author of several successful National Historic Landmark Nominations

 
 

 

February 20 | 7 p.m.

The Chesapeake Table: Eating Local for the Bay

Presenter: Renee Catacalos | Author and board member for multiple sustainable agriculture non-profits

 
 

February 27 | 7 p.m.

Working toward a sustainable Chesapeake Bay and a sustainable world: a new way forward

Presenter: Paul Kazyak | Scientist and Professor, Johns Hopkins University

 

 

For presenter biographies and topic details, please visit amaritime.org.

