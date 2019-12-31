Save these dates for Annapolis Maritime Museum’s 2020 Winter Lecture Series

Warm up this winter with the enlightening Lecture Series at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park (AMM) beginning Thursday, January 9, 2020. The popular educational and informative series of eight wintertime talks provides rich and stimulating topics from an esteemed group of scholars, photographers and historians. Lecture topics represent a diverse and relevant range of topics, from the history of lighthouses and Victorian Bay Ridge to spotlights on sustainable agriculture in the Chesapeake Bay region.

Lectures at AMM will be held Thursday evenings at 7 p.m., January 9th through February 27th. Admission is $10 per lecture and FREE for First Mate-level AMM members and above. Join at the $100 level, and admission to all eight lectures is free, along with many other perks of membership. Registration is not required; pay at the door.

Lectures will take place in the Museum’s Bay Room located at 723 Second Street, Annapolis, MD 21403.

The 2020 Winter Lecture Series is presented by BB&T Wealth.

Complete Schedule:

January 9 | 7 p.m. The Ghost Ships of Archangel: Allied convoy PQ-17 on the Murmansk Run Presenter: William Geroux | Award-winning Journalist and Author January 16 | 7 p.m. Where Land and Water Meet: The Delights and Dilemmas of the Chesapeake Bay Presenter: Dave Harp | Professional Photographer and Filmmaker January 23 | 7 p.m. “The Happiest of All Showboat Stories”: The James Adams Floating Theatre Presenter: Dr. Patricia Samford | Director of the Maryland Archaeological Conservation Laboratory, Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum January 30 | 7 p.m. Teaching the Chesapeake: Lessons from the Last Half-Century Presenter: Tom Horton | Award-winning Author, Journalist, and Bay educator February 6 | 7 p.m. Bay Ridge – “Queen Resort of the Chesapeake”: The Victorian Years (1880-1903) Presenter: Carol Patterson | Author and Local Historian February 13 | 7 p.m. Smoke by Day, Fire by Night: A History of Lighthouses including those of the Chesapeake Bay Presenter: Ralph Eshelman | Historian and Author of several successful National Historic Landmark Nominations February 20 | 7 p.m. The Chesapeake Table: Eating Local for the Bay Presenter: Renee Catacalos | Author and board member for multiple sustainable agriculture non-profits February 27 | 7 p.m. Working toward a sustainable Chesapeake Bay and a sustainable world: a new way forward Presenter: Paul Kazyak | Scientist and Professor, Johns Hopkins University

For presenter biographies and topic details, please visit amaritime.org.

