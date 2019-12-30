REMINDER: Reward offered in the murder case of John Edward Price

Content Continues Below

Today marks the one year anniversary of the shooting death of 28 year old John Edward Price Jr. of Glen Burnie, Maryland. John was shot and killed in the 8100 block of Meade Village Road in Severn on December 30, 2018 . His death was ruled a homicide.

As this investigation continues, detectives from the Anne Arundel County Police Department are again asking the public’s help in providing any information that could lead to the identity of of the shooter(s). As a reminder, there is a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) involved in the murder of John Edward Price Jr.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips app and submit your tip. Tips may also be submitted via www.metrocrimestoppers.org.

