Queen of All Food Drives scheduled for December 14th

Watermark® and the Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce are excited to host the 8th Annual “Queen of All Food Drives” once again during the Annual Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade on Saturday, December 14 from 5:30-8:30 p.m on Harbor Queen.

The “Queen of All Food Drives” benefits the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. For a donation of non-perishable food items, pet food or a monetary donation, guests can watch the Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade from Harbor Queen at the end of City Dock, a prime viewing location for this Annapolis holiday tradition. Watermark’s team members will decorate Harbor Queen in bright holiday lights and décor. The boat will stay dockside for the evening with entertainment on board.

Debbie Gosselin, President of Watermark says, “Harbor Queen has long been a part of Annapolis’ maritime tradition. The Queen of All Food Drives is a great way for her to give back to the community during another maritime tradition, the Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade. It is a team effort – Watermark employees will be on hand welcoming guests and collect donations during the event. Seeing Harbor Queen lit up like a Christmas tree is fun for all.”

In addition to the festive décor and the great view of the Parade, there will be complimentary light snacks on board and a full cash bar with a portion of proceeds benefitting the Food Bank. The Chesapeake Revelers will provide live entertainment through great songs and stories. This group of dedicated performers from the Chesapeake Theater Company and Chesapeake Youth Players can be found in seasonal venues throughout the region. Appearing in period costume, the Victorian carolers donned in top hats, capes, holly and ribbon will make merry with all!

The public is encouraged to dress warmly and bring their holiday spirit to Annapolis City Dock to help those in need while enjoying a festive Annapolis tradition. Donations of non-perishable food items, pet food or monetary donations will gain access to the viewing platform on Harbor Queento watch the Lights Parade. A suggested donation value is $10 per person. The event is “open house” style with guests free to come and go throughout the evening. On-leash pets are welcome on board. Representatives from the Food Bank will be in attendance. There are no advanced reservations; guests should walk up to Harbor Queen’s slip at the end of City Dock for the festivities.

Inspired in 2011 by Claudette McDonald, longtime Watermark staff member, the event has raised thousands of dollars and collected 2,500 pounds of food for the Food Bank. Founded in 1986, the Food Bank is the only free, multi-purpose Agency in Maryland that provides food, nutritional supplements, medical equipment, furniture, vehicles, appliances, and more to those in need, free of charge. In this county, 1 in 16 residents are below the poverty line, with over 1.3 of them children. Watermark is proud to support this effort for our neighbors in need. This fundraiser is also sponsored by the Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about The Queen of All Food Drives and Watermark, visit Cruisesonthebay.com.

