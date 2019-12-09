President Trump to attend 120th Army Navy football game on Saturday in Philadelphia

President Trump is scheduled to attend the 120th match between Army and Navy football this weekend in Philadelphia. Trump attended the game in 2016 when he was president-elect and spoke with Verne Lundquist during the broadcasters final game. He also attended the game last year in 2018.

The attendance of a sitting President usually entails significant additional security measures for attendees.

Traditionally, when a President attends a game, he will switch sides at halftime (physically and symbolically) and usually will spend some time with the Brigade of Midshipmen and Corps of Cadets in the stands.

Photos from 2018 Game:

President Obama attended the Army-Navy Game in 2011 which was played at Fedex Field.

Army holds a three-year winning streak against Navy going into Saturday’s game and Eye On Annapolis will be in Philadelphia on the field and in the booth bringing you the game in a live blog, on Twitter, with Facebook updates, and of course with images of the game itself.

Running of the Ball

Very early on Friday morning, the 13th company will take a game ball and run it to the stadium in Philadelphia, a neutral ground, in a relay. Their counterparts in West Point will also leave with another game ball and the two will be presented in a pre-game ceremony on Saturday. Since 1982, the Midshipmen of the 13th Company have run the game ball from Bancroft Hall to the playing field. Originating in a desire to get the “unlucky” company off the yard, the Army-Navy ball run has evolved into a highly spirited event, demonstrating pride and enthusiasm of the entire Brigade of Midshipmen as well as their excitement and support for the Army-Navy football tradition. This year, the Mids will leave Bancroft Hall at 7am on Friday, December 13th and will deliver the ball to Lincoln Financial Field on December 14th just before the game.

