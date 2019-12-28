Police release additional information on the police and FBI involved shooting

This is an update to a story originally posted last night about a police involved shooting where a man was shot to death after a standoff with police in Linthicum Heights.

On December 27, 2019 at approximately 2:06 p.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Gloria Avenue for a family dispute call with a report of a shot being fired.

According to Sgt. Jacklyn Davis, Director of Media Relations for the Anne Arundel County Police Department, the caller reported that she was out of the house and that she had heard what she believed to be a gunshot from inside.

When officers arrived on scene they were confronted by an extremely agitated adult male on the screened-in porch with a gun. The suspect refused to drop the weapon and began threatening officers and himself.

A negotiation team was called to the scene and for the next three hours, police were unable to convince the suspect to surrender. During this time, the suspect moved from the front porch, to the interior of the house, to the back yard, and back again.

When negotiations failed, a SWAT team was called in to hopefully end the situation. According to Sgt. Davis, the Anne Arundel County SWAT Team was busy with another call and the FBI (Baltimore) was the backup SWAT team. Davis did know know what the County’s SWAT team was doing.

At about 5:00pm, the suspect fired his weapon multiple times. Both an Anne Arundel County Police Officer/s and FBI Agent/s fired their weapons. The suspect in this case was shot and has died.

The suspect’s body is currently at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy. At this point it is uncertain which agency fired the fatal round/s or even if both agencies struck the suspect. Interviews are still being conducted and the investigation is still very active.

The incident is being investigated jointly between the Anne Arundel County Police Department and the FBI.



