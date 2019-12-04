“Herrmann
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Annapolis

| December 04, 2019, 06:24 AM

On December 4th just before 2am, the Annapolis Police Department was notified that emergency medical services were responding to the 600 block of Skipjack Court for a male victim shot in the leg.

While officers were responding dispatchers received a call reporting gunshots heard in the same area.

Officers arrived and located the male victim with the leg injury outside. An additional male victim, who also appeared to have been shot, was located outside a residence in the same area.

The second male victim was deceased when officers arrived. The injured male victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. There is no further information at this time.

Detectives are investigating this shooting. This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439.

