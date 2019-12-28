North Carolina routs Temple 55-13 in the 2019 Military Bowl (PHOTOS AND VIDEO)

The North Caroline Tar Heels defeated the Temple Owls 55-13 on Friday in the 2019 Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman at Navy-Marine Crops Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

You may remember North Carolina from their September 28th battle against the Clemson Tigers, where the Tar Heels almost beat the defending CFP National Champions. They ended the regular season 6-6 to earn their spot in the Military Bowl.

The Tar Heels were led by freshmen QB Sam Howell. Howell completed 25 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns. On the season, the 19-year-old from Monroe, NC racked up an impressive 3,347 yards passing with 35 touchdowns, good for 4th in the nation. Howell was the game’s MVP.

Howell found seven different receivers during Friday’s rout, but also made time for a two-yard touchdown reception for himself on a double reverse in the 3rd quarter.

The Tar Heels also used an arsenal of personnel, including Howell, to push around the Owls for 238 yards rushing and two touchdowns, both of which came from senior running back Antonio Williams.

The first half of the game saw both teams struggle to gain their footing. In the first quarter, both the Tar Heels and the Owl’s traded missed field goals. But on North Carolina’s second drive of the game, Howell broke off a 24-yard run which set up a 39-yard pass to wide receiver Dyami Brown.

After the half, the Mac Brown led Tar Heels hit the gas and never looked back. The Tar Heels scored 21-points, including a pick-six from cornerback Storm Duck. In all, the Tar Heels scored 35 second-half points, and the defense allowed only 99-total yards.

The game set a Military Bowl record for the most points scored in a Military Bowl; and also tied the 2017 Navy routing of Virginia (49-7) for point spread.

Parade and Tailgate

However, before the game, the morning kicked off with a parade from City Dock to the Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. More than 70 units participated from high school marching bands to the UNC and Temple marching bands and more military themed organizations than you could count. But the highlights of the morning parade were definitely the Medal of Honor recipients, Miss America and the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales. Here’s our video of the entire parade!

As the parade was kicking off from City Dock, a free community tailgate was underway at the stadium featuring all of the armed services, private tailgates for UNC and Temple fans, plenty of food and drink and activities for the entire family!

