Newly crowned Miss America, Camille Schrier, to serve as Grand Marshal for Military Bowl Parade

The Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, benefiting the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore, announced that Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier will be the Grand Marshal of the Military Bowl Parade on Friday, Dec. 27.

Led by the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the parade begins downtown at City Dock at 9 a.m. The route proceeds up historic Main Street and West Street before eventually working its way to Rowe Boulevard and concluding on Taylor Avenue adjacent to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

“How cool is it to have the Miss America 2020 serve as the Military Bowl Parade Grand Marshal just eight days after being crowned?” Military Bowl Foundation President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “We are excited to have another awesome gameday celebration and can’t wait to see downtown teeming with both Bowl and Parade fans on Friday morning.”

After the Parade, Schrier will join the Medal of Honor Recipients and other dignitaries on the field for the pregame coin toss.

A Richmond native who competed as Miss Virginia, Schrier is a doctoral student at Virginia Commonwealth University. During the talent portion of the competition, she did a chemistry experiment that got the attention of judges.

“I’m excited that the Military Bowl will be my first official philanthropic appearance as Miss America 2020,” Schrier said. “With a family member recently deployed, I know the importance of giving back to our military. I am so honored to be chosen as Grand Marshall of the Military Bowl Parade.”

This year’s Military Bowl matches North Carolina and Temple on Friday, Dec. 27 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at noon and the game will be televised on ESPN. Starting at $30, tickets can be purchased online at militarybowl.org/tickets or by calling TicketWest at 888-479-6300.

Proceeds from the Bowl also benefit Patriot Point, the Military Bowl’s 290-acre retreat for recovering service members, their families and caregivers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

