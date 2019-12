Need to ship holiday gifts, here are your deadlines!

The rush is on. You have the lists, you’ve checked them twice. Now you just need to get them to the recipient! Time is running out if you are hoping to get them delivered by Christmas without paying a fortune. Need some deadlines? Here’s what we found:

Content Continues Below

UPS Christmas Shipping Deadlines

Dec. 19 (Thu) – Deadline for UPS 3 Day Select shipments. Scheduled delivery on Dec. 24 (Tue).

– Deadline for UPS 3 Day Select shipments. Scheduled delivery on Dec. 24 (Tue). Dec. 20 (Fri) – Deadline for UPS 2nd Day Air shipments. Scheduled delivery on Dec. 24 (Tue).

– Deadline for UPS 2nd Day Air shipments. Scheduled delivery on Dec. 24 (Tue). Dec. 23 (Mon) – Deadline for UPS Next Day Air shipments, and delivery is scheduled on Dec. 24 (Tue).

– Deadline for UPS Next Day Air shipments, and delivery is scheduled on Dec. 24 (Tue). Dec. 24 (Tue) – Pickup service available only for Air shipments if prearranged by Dec. 19 (Thu).

– Pickup service available only for Air shipments if prearranged by Dec. 19 (Thu). Dec. 25 (Wed) – No pickup or delivery service. UPS Express Critical services available.

USPS Christmas Shipping Deadlines

Dec. 20 (Thu) – Deadline for First Class Mail*

– Deadline for First Class Mail* Dec. 21 (Fri) – Deadline for Priority Mail** shipments

– Deadline for Priority Mail** shipments Dec. 23 (Sat) – Deadline for Priority Mail Express shipments

FedEx Christmas Shipping Deadlines (within the U.S.)

Dec 19 (Thu) – Deadline for FedEx Express Saver shipments

– Deadline for FedEx Express Saver shipments Dec. 20 (Fri) – Deadline for FedEx 2Day and FedEx 2Day A.M. shipments

– Deadline for FedEx 2Day and FedEx 2Day A.M. shipments Dec 23 (Mon) – Deadline for FedEx Standard Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight, and FedEx First Overnight

– Deadline for FedEx Standard Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight, and FedEx First Overnight Dec. 25 (Wed) – Deadline for all FedEx SameDay shipments (additional Holiday fee is applied)

Amazon Christmas Shipping Deadlines

Dec. 18 (Wed) – Standard shipping (3-5 business days)

– Standard shipping (3-5 business days) Dec. 22 (Sun) – Two-Day shipping

– Two-Day shipping Dec. 23 (Mon) – One-day shipping

– One-day shipping Dec. 24 (Tue) – Same day (or 2 hour)delivery in select areas

Walmart Christmas Shipping Deadlines

Dec. 17 (Tue) – Standard shipping (3-5 business days)

– Standard shipping (3-5 business days) Dec. 20 (Fri)- Two-day shipping

Two-day shipping Dec. 23 (Sat) – Next-day shipping

*

Target Christmas Shipping Deadlines

Dec. 17 (Tue) – Standard shipping (3-5 business days)

– Standard shipping (3-5 business days) Dec 20 (Fri) – 2-Day Shipping

– 2-Day Shipping Dec. 23 (Mon) – Express shipping (extra fees apply)

Best Buy Christmas Shipping Deadlines

Dec 17 (Tue) – Standard shipping (3-5 business days)

– Standard shipping (3-5 business days) Dec 20 (Fri) – Express shipping

– Express shipping Dec 23 (Mon) – Next Day shipping (orders before 3PM)

– Next Day shipping (orders before 3PM) Dec 24 (Wed) – Store Pickup (select orders only)

Note: All of these dates are for domestic shipping in the Continental US. Overseas (and Alaska and Hawaii) deadlines are different. Please check with your carrier.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB