Under Armour and Navy unveil throwback uniforms for the 2019 Army-Navy Game

| December 05, 2019, 01:52 PM

The Navy football team will wear Under Armour throwback uniforms for the 2019 Army-Navy Game presented by USAA on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. at 3:00 p.m. on CBS.

The Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen have a deep-rooted rivalry that goes back more than 100 years. Each year, this epic college football competition comes to a head in a match-up that draws in college fans from across the country. For the 2019 game, Navy will take on Army in a uniform reminiscent of the 1960s.

The Midshipmen enter the game ranked #23 in the country and are looking for their 10th win of the season, and to return the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy back to Annapolis. To help the team prepare for game day, Under Armour and Navy joined forces to create a uniform that channels the greatness of Navy’s past legends.

The Navy Midshipmen will sport throwback uniforms on game day that pay tribute to the Navy football greats of the 60’s and their Heisman-winning ways. The uniform combination mimics the traditional navy blue base with golden shoulder stripes and pants, but features subtle differences to both modernize and pay homage to the greats. Notably, the helmets each Navy player will don is a nod to both Heisman winners of the early 1960s as the design takes a cue from the actual Heisman trophy Jim Bellino and Roger Staubach themselves hoisted.

A burnished coat of bronze paint wraps each helmet and lays beneath Navy’s iconic anchor logo that serves as a call to the Naval Academy’s roots at sea, while the two Heisman winner’s uniform numbers are front and center. Each ‘Heisman helmet’ represents a manifestation of the on-field excellence of the Academy’s forebears, as they attempt to steamroll an Army team and extend the dominance of Go Navy, Beat Army.

Navy fans looking to gear up can purchase Navy Goat-inspired apparel at UnderArmour.com and the Navy Online store starting today.

