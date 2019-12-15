Navy is back. Reclaims the CIC Trophy with 31-7 defeat of Army in the Army-Navy Game

No. 21 Navy wins the commander-in-chiefs trophy for the 16th time in school history as the Mids beat the Black Knights 31-7 in the 120th Army-Navy Game. This is the first win over Army and the first Commander-In-Chief’s trophy for the Mids in 3-years.

The first quarter belonged to Army. After both teams traded 3 & Outs to start the game, Army put together an inspiring 78-yard touchdown drive that took almost 11-minutes off of the clock. But if the first quarter belonged to Army, Navy owned the second. Specifically, it belonged to Malcolm Perry.

Perry entered the game as only the second player in Navy Football history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season three times. Keenan Reynolds is the other to accomplish the feat. He needed 68-yards to break the single-season record for total offense. He demolished that when we broke a 55-yard touchdown run at the beginning of the second quarter to tie the game 7-7.

Thats how you respond!!!! Malcolm Perry busts a 55-yard run and the Midshipmen have tied this thing up 7-7 in the opening minutes of the second quarter#ArmyNavy #ArmyNavyGame #Navyfb #GoNavyBeatArmy — ShellBack Sports (@ShellBackSports) December 14, 2019

He would break the Navy single-season rushing record (1,586) two drives later on a 5-yard rush to the Navy sidelines. The Mid’s finished that drive with a reverse pass play to Carothers who tip-toed the side of the end zone and gave the Mid’s a 14-7 lead.

Perry’s record book revisions didn’t end there. He also now holds the team records for 9-straight games with 100+ yards rushing and 10 100-yard rushing games in a season.

He wasn’t done. Once he finished shattering school records, he started in on the Army-Navy game records as well. Late in the 3rd quarter, Perry broke the series record for rushing yards, and also is the only player to have multiple 200-yard rushing games in the series. Not to mention, he has the single-game rushing record for any Army-Navy game in history. Not bad for a kid who was literally pulled from the stands to play for the Midshipmen.

Malcolm Perry is now the all-time leading rusher for a career in the history of the Army-Navy game pic.twitter.com/aYb6Umcvdd — Navy Athletics (@NavyAthletics) December 14, 2019

Navy’s defense struggled in the first quarter, but after that, the Mid’s were impenetrable. Navy gave up 78-yards in the opening quarter, but after that Army was only able to scrounge up 75 more yards the rest of the game. The Defense sealed the victory when DT J’arius Warren forced an Army fumble, which led to Malcolm Perry’s second rushing touchdown of the game.

All told, Perry finished the day with 29 carries for 304-yards and two touchdowns. Navy has one more game left this season. They will face Kansas State on December 31 in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tenn. At 10-wins, Navy needs one more victory to match the program record of 11 victories.

