Navy gets fired up to beat Army at T-Court pep rally

Nearly 4000 midshipmen at the United States Naval Academy were out in Tecumseh Court for a pep rally in advance of the most important game of the football season.

The 120th Army-Navy Game kicks off at 3:12pm tomorrow from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia with the march-ons beginning at 12:10pm.

President Trump will be attending his third Army-Navy game, his second as President of the United States.

