Naval Academy to honor slain Class of 2019 Graduate and 2 airmen at 120th Army-Navy Game

The U.S. Naval Academy will honor recent-graduate Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, Airman Mohammed S. Haitham, and Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters at the 120th Army-Navy Game Saturday, Dec. 14. They were killed Friday, Dec. 6 by an active shooter at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

Watson’s shipmates from 10th Company will be wearing red, white and blue ribbons pinned to their lapels;

Defensive co-captain Midshipman 1/C Nizaire Cromartie will be wearing a memorial patch from the Naval Aviation Schools Command in Pensacola, Florida, where Watson, Haitham and Walters were assigned;

Several of the leadership and midshipmen will be wearing NASC patches provided straight from the flight suits of Watson’s Pensacola classmates (class 20-04) in his memory.

Watson was a member of the Naval Academy’s 10th Company and captained the 2018-2019 Rifle Team. A mechanical engineering major, he service selected and was assigned to naval aviation. Upon commissioning last May, Watson was temporarily assigned to the Naval Academy’s Physical Education department until he reported to Pensacola to begin the aviation training pipeline last month.

