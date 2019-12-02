Naked man fends off police with hammer and axe

Last Wednesday morning, November 27, the Annapolis Police responded for a destruction of property call in the 1400 block of Jousting Court.

The caller indicated the suspect was naked.

When officers arrived the man fled into a residence and armed himself with a hammer and an ax.

Officers maintained a perimeter around the home and through communication with the suspect persuaded him to exit the home unarmed.

Officers confirmed that the man did not live at the home and did not have permission to be inside.

Tramar Galloway, 32, of Annapolis was arrested and charged with fourth degree burglary, trespassing and malicious destruction of property.

Galloway is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

