“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Ravens
“Nationals October 2019

Naked man fends off police with hammer and axe

| December 02, 2019, 08:22 AM

Rams Head

Last Wednesday morning, November 27, the Annapolis Police responded for a destruction of property call in the 1400 block of Jousting Court.

The caller indicated the suspect was naked.

When officers arrived the man fled into a residence and armed himself with a hammer and an ax.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

Officers maintained a perimeter around the home and through communication with the suspect persuaded him to exit the home unarmed.

Officers confirmed that the man did not live at the home and did not have permission to be inside.

Tramar Galloway, 32, of Annapolis was arrested and charged with fourth degree burglary, trespassing and malicious destruction of property.

Galloway is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

Rams Head

Category: NEWS

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here