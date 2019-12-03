Multiple shots fired in HACA’s Harbor House community

The Annapolis Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Madison Street in HACA’s Harbor House Community in the City’s Eastport section for multiple reports of gunshots being fired.

On December 2, 2019, just after 7:00pm, an officer in the area reported hearing shots fired and also several callers reported hearing gunshots as well.

Officers checked the area and discovered four vehicles were struck by bullets. An apartment in the 900 block of President St had a bedroom window struck by a bullet. At the time a woman and her infant child were in the room, but neither were injured.

No victims or suspects were located.

