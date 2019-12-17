MISSING: Heron display from Lights on the Bay

One of the heron displays has been stolen from the Anne Arundel County SPCA’s Lights on the Bay display at Sandy Point State Park.

Content Continues Below

The two herons have been a pair for 25 years. Maryland Department of Natural Resources – Natural Resources Policehave been reviewing the security footage to try to identify who may have taken the bird.

If anyone knows ANYTHING about the missing heron please contact the Anne Arundel County SPCA or the NRP Police.

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County tries to make Lights on the Bay special for every visitor each and every year and someone has decided to mar the experience for many.

Please share this posting and let’s bring the heron home!

Lights on the Bay is open daily from 5:00pm to 10:00pm through and including January 1, 2019.

Have a listen to a podcast we did with Kelly Brown the Executive Director and Shawn Noratel from Liquified Creative, one of the lead sponsors.

Related

Category: Crime News, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB