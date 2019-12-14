Military Bowl plans plenty of events for fans leading into the big game on December 27th

The Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, benefiting USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore, is thrilled to announce a series of fan events leading up to this year’s game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md., on Friday, Dec. 27.

Fans coming to Maryland’s capital city can expect a fun-filled time leading up to kickoff, beginning with A Miracle on Annapolis Street kicking off Military Bowl Eve on Thursday, Dec. 26.

A Miracle on Annapolis Street begins at 11 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m., with the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales making a visit to West Annapolis, where they will join a food truck festival, beer trucks, music, games and more.

Also on Dec. 26, the Military Bowl Scavenger Hunt and Wine Walk starts at 3 p.m. as galleries and other businesses in Downtown Annapolis welcome visitors to discover several fun-filled facts about a city that served as the United States’ capital in 1783 and 1784.

The Military Bowl Pub Crawl starts at 4 p.m., as participating bars and restaurants feature Budweiser and happy hour food and drink specials, as well as cool giveaways and lots of fun.

On gameday, things get started at 9 a.m. as the Military Bowl Parade featuring the Budweiser Clydesdales steps off from City Dock downtown and proceeds to the stadium. At the same time, the Official Military Bowl Tailgate gets started in the Blue parking on the stadium’s west side, with giveaways for the first arrivals and food and beverages available for purchase.

Admission to all of these events is free. More information for each of these events can be found on militarybowl.org and on the Military Bowl app.

“Fans coming to the Military Bowl can expect to have a fantastic experience,” Military Bowl President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “We try very hard to make sure that our guests enjoy themselves throughout their trip and look forward to these wonderful events leading up to the game.”

The 2019 Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman kicks off at noon and features teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference. The game will be televised on ESPN. Tickets and parking passes can be purchased at militarybowl.org/tickets.

