Military Bowl and Dell team up for gift packages for players

The Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, benefiting the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore, will provide another terrific gift package to the North Carolina and Temple players participating in this year’s Military Bowl.

The gift package features a 60-inch Vizio LED V Series 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart television and also includes a Megaboom LE wireless portable speaker.

Dell Technologies and Future Tech Enterprise Inc. are the sponsors of the gift package that each player on the North Carolina and Temple teams will receive.

“For 12 years now, the Military Bowl has prided itself on providing a memorable Bowl Week experience for the players,” Military Bowl Foundation President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “We are ecstatic to provide these gifts to the players and know they will get countless hours of entertainment from them.”

This year’s Military Bowl matches North Carolina and Temple on Friday, Dec. 27 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at noon and the game will be televised on ESPN. Starting at $30, tickets can be purchased online at militarybowl.org/tickets or by calling TicketWest at 888-479-6300.

Proceeds from the Bowl also benefit Patriot Point, the Military Bowl’s 290-acre retreat for recovering service members, their families and caregivers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

