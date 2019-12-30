Maryland now has 49 new State Troopers

As state officials and proud family members looked on, trooper candidates raised their right hands earlier this month and took an oath to serve and protect the people of Maryland as they officially became state troopers during the graduation ceremony for the Maryland State Police 150th Trooper Candidate Class.

The 49 members of Trooper Candidate Class 150 have just completed six months of a residential police training academy, known as one of most intense and comprehensive state police training programs in the nation. During months of strict discipline and a demanding schedule, the trooper candidates received instruction in criminal and traffic laws, emergency care, emergency driving, physical training, and scenario-based training that included de-escalation and conflict resolution.

“It is an honor to join Maryland’s Finest as we celebrate and congratulate the newest members of what I truly believe is the finest State Police organization in the entire country,” Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford said. “This is my third State Police graduation in a row, and it is as much a privilege to be here today as it was the first time.”

“To the forty-nine men and women graduating the academy today: Thank you all for your willingness to endure the challenges of the police academy, and the challenges of being a police officer,” Lt. Governor Rutherford continued. “It is a testament to the kind of men and women you are that even though you knew that the risks would be many and the accolades often too few, you have chosen to join this proud fellowship of Maryland State Police troopers.”

Among the members of the class, five have prior military experience, five previously worked in law enforcement or corrections and six were Maryland State Police cadets. Six are certified paramedics and will be transferring to the Aviation Command following their field training. Twenty-nine of the recruits have college degrees and another 26 are enrolled in the concurrent Associate of Arts program with Frederick Community College and have been obtaining their degrees as they attend the Academy.

Following a brief period of leave, the new troopers will report to barracks across Maryland to begin eight weeks of practical instruction with field training troopers. Upon successful completion of that training, they will be permitted to patrol alone.

For more information about a career as a Maryland state trooper, visit:

mdsp.maryland.gov/Careers/Pages/default.aspx.

