Maryland Black Bears and Ft. Meade USO team up for Military Appreciation Night this Saturday

The Maryland Black Bears will be partnering with Fort Meade USO for the Second Annual Military Appreciation Night on December 7th, 2019. This commemorative game will be in honor of all the brave men and women who have selflessly served to protect the freedoms and principles that these United States are built on. As the fundraising partner for Military Appreciation Night, the USO will receive 20% of the ticket sales for every purchase when the promo code’ USOMETRO’ is used, half of the proceeds from the weekend’s Chuck-A-Puck tosses, and all the proceeds generated through sponsors of the game.

Content Continues Below

Through the Seats for Soldiers Campaign, the Black Bears will dedicate several sections of the Piney Orchard Ice Arena to active and former military personnel. These members will attend the game free of charge and receive a commemorative challenge coin thanks to the generosity of Black Bear Nation. The campaign started at Frisco Tap House, a sponsor of the Black Bears, as they hosted the first-ever Military Appreciation Fundraiser Night.

Col. Erich Spragg, Fort Meade Garrison Commander, will be making the ceremonial puck drop before the start of the game, the National Anthem will be performed by YN2 Amanda Carter / U.S. Coast Guard, Fort Meade, and the color guard will be made up of the 704th MI BDE Color Guard.

“Military Appreciation Night is the most anticipated game of the year for Black Bear Nation,” said Maryland Black Bears’ President Robyn Remick. “The USO has always had a special place in my heart and it is a privilege to have them as our fundraising partner. We are proud to be part of a community with so many brave patriots dedicated to serving this great country of ours. It is truly a blessing and we look forward to honoring each and every service member this Saturday at the Den!”

“We’re grateful to the Maryland Black Bears for their commitment to military and family members serving in the National Capital Region,” said USO Fort Meade’s Sports and Corporate Development Specialist Monique Lewis. “MBB’s Seats for Soldiers program truly aligns with USO’s mission to keep service members and their families connected to family, home and country.”

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Sports