Man shot in hand in HACA’s Robinwood neighborhood

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating another shooting in HACA owned Robinwood community.

Just before 11:00pm on December 29th, an adult make victim reported that he was in the 1400 block of Tyler Avenue when he heard gunshots and realized that he had been shot in the hand.

The Annapolis Fire Department arrived and treated the victim who was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries .

