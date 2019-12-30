“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Ravens
“Nationals October 2019

Man shot in hand in HACA’s Robinwood neighborhood

| December 30, 2019, 09:53 AM

Rams Head

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating another shooting in HACA owned Robinwood community.

Just before 11:00pm on December 29th, an adult make victim reported that he was in the 1400 block of Tyler Avenue when he heard gunshots and realized that he had been shot in the hand.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

The Annapolis Fire Department arrived and treated the victim who was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries .

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here