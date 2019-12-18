Man robbed at gunpoint in Fairwinds neighborhood

Annapolis Police are investigating an armed robbery of a man was walking in the Unit Block of Silverwood Circle just before 2:00AM on December 18, 2019 .

According to police, the adult male victim was walking in the area when he was approached from behind by an adult male suspect who demanded property from the victim while pointing a handgun at him.

The suspect took the victim’s wallet and then ordered the victim to walk away.

Officers searched the area, but did not locate the suspect.

