“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Ravens
“Nationals October 2019

Man robbed at gunpoint in Fairwinds neighborhood

| December 18, 2019, 09:39 AM

Rams Head

Annapolis Police are investigating an armed robbery of a man was walking in the Unit Block of Silverwood Circle just before 2:00AM on December 18, 2019 .

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

According to police, the adult male victim was walking in the area when he was approached from behind by an adult male suspect who demanded property from the victim while pointing a handgun at him.

The suspect took the victim’s wallet and then ordered the victim to walk away.

Officers searched the area, but did not locate the suspect.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here