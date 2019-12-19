Man charged with arson in July Brooklyn Park fire

In July of 2019, firefighters from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting black smoke coming from the front of a home in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue in Brooklyn Park. A basement fire was located and quickly extinguished. The two occupants transported to the hospital have been displaced as a result of the fire.

Fire investigators have now determined that the July 5th fire was intentionally set. Through the examination of the observable fire effects and patterns, witness statements, video surveillance footage and additional investigation, investigators concluded that this fire was intentionally set by Antonio Jameson Wright. Wright is the ex-boyfriend of the female occupant and the father of the child occupant.

The act of intentionally setting fire to the dwelling endangered the lives of the sleeping occupants and also endangered the lives of first arriving firefighters.

Wright has been charged with the following for the July 5th fire on Fifth Avenue:

1st degree Arson

2 counts Attempted 1st Deg Murder

2 counts Assault 1st degree

2 counts Assault 2nd degree

Reckless endangerment

Harassment

Telephone misuse

Violation release condition

Malicious destruction of property

Malicious burning 2nd degree

Wright is currently at the Ordnance Road Detention Center where he is being held on other charges.



