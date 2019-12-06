“Herrmann
Man assaulted and robbed by group of juveniles while walking in Eastport

| December 06, 2019, 09:23 AM

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating an assault and robbery that occurred just before 9:00pm on Thursday, December 5, 2019 in the Eastport section of Annapolis.

According to a police report the adult male victim reported that he was walking on Bay Ridge Avenue near the intersection of Springdale avenue around 8:45pm on Thursday evening.

A group of male juveniles approached him from behind, pushed him to the ground and kicked him repeatedly. The suspects stole money from the victim and fled the area on foot.

The victim waited until he returned home to report the crime. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Officers canvassed the area but did not locate the suspects.

