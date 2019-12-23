“Herrmann
Man arrested for attempted murder after earlier shooting in HACA’s Harbour House

| December 23, 2019, 08:45 AM

On December 16th just before 3:00pm, officers from the Annapolis Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Madison Street in HACA’s Harbour House Community.  At the time, there were no victims or suspects found.

Over the last week, police were able to identify a suspect and a victim. Detectives  say that Keshawn Howard, 22, of Annapolis fired a handgun at another person.

Howard was arrested last Thursday (December 19th) and charged with attempted first and second degree murder, first and second degree assault, and four other charges related to the handgun. Howard is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

The victim in this case has not been identified.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439 or call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland with an anonymous tip at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

