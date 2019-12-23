Lothian woman killed after walking into oncoming traffic

On December 21, 2019 at approximately 10:00 p.m., officers the Anne Arundel County Police Department (Southern Division) responded to West Bay Front Road east of Southern Maryland Boulevard in Lothian for a single vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

A Jeep Laredo was traveling east on West Bay Front Road east of Southern Maryland Boulevard. A pedestrian was walking east on West Bay Front Road. The pedestrian entered the eastbound lane directly into the path of the jeep, was struck, and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep remained on the scene.

The pedestrian has been identified as Karrie Tongue, 37, of Lothian and the driver has been identified as Edward Bilo, 71, of Dunkirk.

Preliminarily, the primary cause of the crash appears to be pedestrian error. Drugs and/or alcohol on the part of the driver do not appear to have contributed to this crash.



