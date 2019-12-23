“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Ravens
“Nationals October 2019

Lothian woman killed after walking into oncoming traffic

| December 23, 2019, 11:07 AM

Rams Head

On December 21, 2019 at approximately 10:00 p.m., officers the Anne Arundel County Police Department (Southern Division) responded to West Bay Front Road east of Southern Maryland Boulevard in Lothian for a single vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

A Jeep Laredo was traveling east on West Bay Front Road east of Southern Maryland Boulevard. A pedestrian was walking east on West Bay Front Road. The pedestrian entered the eastbound lane directly into the path of the jeep, was struck, and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep remained on the scene.

The pedestrian has been identified as Karrie Tongue, 37, of Lothian and the driver has been identified as Edward Bilo, 71, of Dunkirk.

Preliminarily, the primary cause of the crash appears to be pedestrian error. Drugs and/or alcohol on the part of the driver do not appear to have contributed to this crash.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here