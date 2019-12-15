Look if you dare — The 2019 12th Annual Santa Speedo Run (Photos)

The 12th Annual Santa Speedo Run happened yesterday morning with close to 200 generous people who were clad in various interpretations of speedos and having fun on a rainy and misty December Saturday.

This event is not an indication of some sort of bizarre ritual; but one from the heart. Founded by Eddie McGowan 12 years ago, it is a way to raise funds to make the Holidays a bit brighter for children in need. And to blow off some much needed stress leading into the Holidays. The “run” has been held in blizzards, downpours, and outright balmy weather and always ends in a party! Participants and gawkers alike are asked to bring toys that are donated locally in our own community. Eddie was also the founder of the Annapolis Irish Festival (which will be returning again in 2020) and unfortunately passed away in February of 2018 ALS. His family and friends have been carrying on his tradition of giving back to the community by continuing the Annapolis Irish Fest, The Annapolis Santa Speedo Run, and by establishing the Eddie McGowan Foundation.

