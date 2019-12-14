“Herrmann
LIVE BLOG: 120th Army-Navy Football Game | December 14, 2018 | 3:00PM

| December 14, 2019, 07:29 AM

NOTE:  This is a live blog and will updated throughout the game. Updates will be at the bottom. There is no need to refresh your browser to see updates.

Army and Navy will meet in the greatest rivalry in all of sports on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field (69,176) in Philadelphia in the 120th playing of America’s Game, the Army-Navy Game presented by USAA. CBS Sports will televise the game nationally.

Navy leads the all-time series, 60-521-7, including a 44-40-1 mark in Philadelphia and a 10-2 record at Lincoln Financial Field.

If Navy defeats Army, then Navy will reclaim the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy. FESTIVITIES

    • The March-On of theBrigade of Midshipmen will take place at 12:10 PM.
    • The March-On of the Corps of Cadets will take place at 12:40 PM.
    • The Game Ball Presentation at 2:45 PM.
    • The Service Academy Exchange of Cadets and Midshipmen will take place at 2:47 PM.
    • The Golden Knights and Leap Frogs will jump at 2:50 PM (weather permitting).
    • The National Anthem will take place at 3:03 PM.
    • The Navy fly-over will be at 3:07:45 PM.
    • The Army fly-over will be at 3:08:30 PM
    • Kickoff is set for 3:12 PM.

Following the game, the alma mater of the losing team will be played with both teams standing at attention, followed by the alma mater of the winning team. It is the greatest tradition in all of sports.

GAME COVERAGE

Eye On Annapolis will also be covering the game on Twitter with periodic updates on our All Annapolis Facebook page. We will also have pre-game, end-of-quarter, halftime and end of game recorded updates so make sure you are subscribed to the Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief Podcast.  We will have Kevin Chaney from Shellback Sports with us in the booth and a photographer down on the field!

