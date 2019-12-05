Lights of Kindness at Homestead Gardens by Rotary Club of South Anne Arundel County

The Rotary Club of South Anne Arundel County invites the public to view and vote for their favorite trees entered into the Fourt h Annual Lights of Kindness, a unique holiday tree decorating contest taking place at Homestead Gardens in Davidsonville, MD Friday, Dec. 6 through Sunday, Dec. 8. Admission is free.

In the spirit of the Holiday season, the Rotary’s goal for the Lights of Kindness event is to raise funds for charities, but also raise awareness of the efforts of sponsors and the charities to make our community a better place. The proceeds from Lights of Kindness benefit mostly local, non-profit charities, including the South County Rotary Club’s Bountiful Backpack Program, currently providing weekend food for over 160 elementary school children in South County. Other Rotary charitable projects include the Dictionary Project for third grade students; Haiti trade school education; the Rotary Youth Leadership Assembly; Rotary college scholarships and the Rotary Polio Plus program aimed at eradicating the disease.

There is no admission charge for the public to tour the holiday forest at Homestead Gardens on Rt. 214 in Davidsonville to see the decorated trees. They can then vote for their favorite tree or noblest cause by contributing dollars for an equivalent number of votes or they may use a website to vote. Every dollar counts as a donation that benefits a local charity. The whole community is encouraged to visit the display at Homestead Gardens, vote, and enjoy this family-oriented holiday event. Votes for a dollar each may also be made online at the following website, which will be available after the decorated trees are on view the evening of Dec. 6: Click on this link to see photos of the trees and vote: www.rotarylightsofkindness.org/ Online voting ends Dec. 9 at 4:00 pm.

For every vote a tree receives, half of the proceeds will be donated to the designated Charity and half will be donated to the Rotary Club of South Anne Arundel County’s Charitable Foundation. The cash donations will be split among the charities of the three decorated trees receiving the most votes. Last year’s winners of the cash donation prizes were included the Kimmel Cancer Center, Making Cards for our Troops, United Methodist Church, Davidsonville, and NAMI Anne Arundel County.

The hours for viewing the Lights of Kindness Trees at Homestead Gardens are: Friday, Dec. 6th through Saturday, Dec. 8th the hours are 9 AM to – 8 PM; and on Sunday Dec. 8th from 9 AM – 4 PM

Donors interested in participating should visit Rotary’s home page or Lights of Kindness website at: Lights of Kindness

