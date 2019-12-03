Lifeline 100 bike ride awards $33,250 to area non-profits

The sixth annual Anne Arundel County Lifeline 100 Bicycle Event on October 6, 2019 attracted more than 800 registrants, was supported by more than 100 volunteers and over 25 sponsors. The event hosted by Anne Arundel County Police Department, Anne Arundel Department of Recreation & Parks and Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (“BikeAAA”) offers a great experience for cyclists of all ages and abilities with 100, 65, 30 and 15 mile route options as well as a free Children’s Bike Rodeo provided by Pedal Power Kids and a Family Fun Ride at Kinder Farm Park in Millersville.

The 15 and 30 mile routes are great for families, seniors, recreational and riders with special needs. They are entirely on flat, paved trails using the B&A and BWI Loop Trails. The 100 and 65 mile routes wind throughout scenic Anne Arundel County including views of historic downtown Annapolis, the Severn River, Chesapeake Bay, rural southern Anne Arundel County, BWI/Marshall airport and more. County Executive Steuart Pittman and Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley rode with a team of 30 Anne Arundel County Police officers. The event has received the Innovative Program Award from the Maryland Recreation and Parks Association and in 2015 won the Maryland, My Maryland Special Event of the Year. Details about the event including next year on Oct. 4, 2020 can be found at www.lifeline100.com.

All net proceeds are donated each year to county nonprofit organizations. This year’s record proceeds of $33,250 generated by registration fees and sponsorships include $10,000 from Rider Leader sponsor Prophasys, and $2,500 from Live! Casino & Hotel. The sponsorship from Prophasys facilitates more outreach to cyclists with special needs including cyclists and supporters from Special Olympics, Rise for Autism and Image Center. A special registration drive in August raised funds for the Tom Caraker Memorial Plaza, a planned expansion of the gathering area on the B&A Trail near Big Bean in Severna Park. Tom, known as the “Mayor of the B&A Trail” and a participant in all 6 Lifeline 100 annual events, passed away in late 2018. The following awards were made on November 21, 2019 at the BikeAAA Annual Meeting:

Anne Arundel Crisis Response System $11,000

Recreation Deeds for Special Needs $4,000

Tom Caraker Memorial Plaza $1,000

Friends of Anne Arundel County Trails $3,000

Friends of Kinder Farm Park $3,000

Rise for Autism iCan! Shine Bike Camp $2,500

Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis & Anne Arundel County $8,500

The iCan! Shine Bike Camp hosted by Rise for Autism each summer teaches children with special needs to ride a two-wheel bike over five days. The annual Lifeline100 is a great experience for people of all ages and abilities and exemplifies the power of partnership among county agencies and non-profits. In five years, more than $150,000 has been awarded to local non-profits and more than $50,000 for non-profit partners. Early Bird registration for the October 4, 2020 Lifeline 100 is open at www.lifeline100.com/register

