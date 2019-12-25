“Herrmann
Lez Zeppelin and an AMFM “In the Vane of…” season package at Rams Head On Stage

| December 25, 2019, 10:35 AM

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

AMFM Presents

“In The Vane Of..” Subscription Package of Three Shows

$100

  • Monday, March 16: In The Vane Of… Van Morrison
  • Monday June 15: In The Vane Of… The Beach Boys
  • Monday, September 14: In The Vane Of… Sun Studios

 

Sweet Leda (Opening Act for Hollis Brown)

Saturday, January 18

8pm | $15 | $18 DOS

 

Vanessa Collier

Thursday, February 6

8pm | $25

 

Grayson Moon (Opening Act for Maggie Miles)

Saturday, February 15

1pm | $10 | $13 DOS

 

Lez Zeppelin

Thursday, March 12

8pm | $45

 

Wishbone Ash: 50th Anniversary Tour

Saturday, September 12

8pm | $39.50

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack

12/27 Cris Jacobs Band w. Alexander Peters

12/28 Stephen Kellogg w. Casey McQuillen

12/29 1964 The Tribute

12/30 Seldom Scene

12/31 Deanna Bogart New Year’s Eve Concert

01/01 Musiq Soulchild

01/02 Eric Brace & Last Train Home w. Thomm Jutz

01/03 + 04 Bruce in the USA

01/05 Sean Sarvis Comedy Show feat. Hamburger & Curtis Gaskins

01/07 Jesse Valenzuela of Gin Blossoms

01/08 The Music of Weather Report presented by Newmyer Flyer

01/09 Terrapin: The Ultimate Grateful Dead Experience

01/10 JD Souther

01/11 The English Channel: A Tribute to the British Invasion Decade

01/12 Suede

01/13 The Man In Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

01/14 + 15 Big Bad VooDoo Daddy

01/16 Gilbert Gottfried

01/17 The Hot Sardines

01/18 Drag Brunch

01/18 Hollis Brown

01/19 Taimane

01/20 Three Dog Night

01/23 Comedian Colin Quinn

01/24 The Second City: Laughing For All The Wrong Reasons

01/25 Jackson Dean w. Taylor Bennett

01/26 Steve Forbert & The New Renditions *All Ages Matinee

01/26 Marc Cohn

01/28 G. Love & Special Sauce w. Jontavius Willis

01/29 Davy Knowles

01/30 The Samples w. Kavoossi & The Typos

01/31 Cowboy Mouth w. Lauren Calve

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Rams Head

