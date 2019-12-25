Lez Zeppelin and an AMFM “In the Vane of…” season package at Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
AMFM Presents
“In The Vane Of..” Subscription Package of Three Shows
$100
- Monday, March 16: In The Vane Of… Van Morrison
- Monday June 15: In The Vane Of… The Beach Boys
- Monday, September 14: In The Vane Of… Sun Studios
Sweet Leda (Opening Act for Hollis Brown)
Saturday, January 18
8pm | $15 | $18 DOS
Vanessa Collier
Thursday, February 6
8pm | $25
Grayson Moon (Opening Act for Maggie Miles)
Saturday, February 15
1pm | $10 | $13 DOS
Lez Zeppelin
Thursday, March 12
8pm | $45
Wishbone Ash: 50th Anniversary Tour
Saturday, September 12
8pm | $39.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack
12/27 Cris Jacobs Band w. Alexander Peters
12/28 Stephen Kellogg w. Casey McQuillen
12/29 1964 The Tribute
12/30 Seldom Scene
12/31 Deanna Bogart New Year’s Eve Concert
01/01 Musiq Soulchild
01/02 Eric Brace & Last Train Home w. Thomm Jutz
01/03 + 04 Bruce in the USA
01/05 Sean Sarvis Comedy Show feat. Hamburger & Curtis Gaskins
01/07 Jesse Valenzuela of Gin Blossoms
01/08 The Music of Weather Report presented by Newmyer Flyer
01/09 Terrapin: The Ultimate Grateful Dead Experience
01/10 JD Souther
01/11 The English Channel: A Tribute to the British Invasion Decade
01/12 Suede
01/13 The Man In Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash
01/14 + 15 Big Bad VooDoo Daddy
01/16 Gilbert Gottfried
01/17 The Hot Sardines
01/18 Drag Brunch
01/18 Hollis Brown
01/19 Taimane
01/20 Three Dog Night
01/23 Comedian Colin Quinn
01/24 The Second City: Laughing For All The Wrong Reasons
01/25 Jackson Dean w. Taylor Bennett
01/26 Steve Forbert & The New Renditions *All Ages Matinee
01/26 Marc Cohn
01/28 G. Love & Special Sauce w. Jontavius Willis
01/29 Davy Knowles
01/30 The Samples w. Kavoossi & The Typos
01/31 Cowboy Mouth w. Lauren Calve
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
