Legacy Business Spotlight: Stan & Joe’s Saloon

| December 21, 2019, 12:00 PM

Rams Head

We have a Hall of Famer in our midst in Joe McGovern, one third of Stan & Joe’s Saloon!  Together with his partners Stan Fletcher and his wife Tracy  (the “&” in Stan & Joe’s) have been running their saloon on West street for fifteen years.  There was an expansion into Edgewater and most recently, Stan & Joe’s Riverside in Galesville!

Today we talk with Joe about his history in bartending (and a very brief stint with DC Fire Department), the evolution of Stan & Joe’s, the evolution of bartending, and how they are always up for helping out our military and first responders.

Check your drama at the door–it’s not allowed at Stan & Joes but have a listen!

