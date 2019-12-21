Legacy Business Spotlight: Stan & Joe’s Saloon

We have a Hall of Famer in our midst in Joe McGovern, one third of! Together with his partners Stan Fletcher and his wife Tracy (the “&” in Stan & Joe’s) have been running their saloon on West street for fifteen years. There was an expansion into Edgewater and most recently, Stan & Joe’s Riverside in Galesville!

Today we talk with Joe about his history in bartending (and a very brief stint with DC Fire Department), the evolution of Stan & Joe’s, the evolution of bartending, and how they are always up for helping out our military and first responders.

Check your drama at the door–it’s not allowed at Stan & Joes but have a listen!

