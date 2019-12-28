“Herrmann
Legacy Business Spotlight: Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits

| December 28, 2019, 12:00 PM

Rams Head

Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits came on the scene in 1991 directly across the street from Quiet Waters Park. Now, 28 years later, they are the largest beer, wine and liquor store in Annapolis.

We spoke with David Marberger who is the owner, along with former County Councilman Chuck Ferrar. We discussed the early days, the expansion, and specifically what we need to watch moving forward–spoiler, it is the spiked seltzers.  We also talked about their famous Customer Appreciation Days and their buyback program for catered events.  All in all a fascinating story!

Have a listen!

