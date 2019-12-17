KT Tunstall’s second show and Al DiMeola coming to Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Maggie Miles
Saturday, February 15
1pm | $10 | $13 DOS
*All Ages Matinee
PETER & JEREMY: Peter Asher of Peter & Gordon and Jeremy Clyde of Chad & Jeremy
Thursday, February 27
8pm | $39.50
*All Inclusive Experience Packages available
Al Di Meola
Tuesday, March 24
8pm | $65
*VIP Meet & Greet Add-On Packages Available
MAYSA: 25th Anniversary of “Maysa” First Studio Album
Sunday, March 29
5:30pm & 8:30pm| $49.50
KT Tunstall (2nd Show Added by Popular Demand!)
Monday, May 4
8pm | $45
Jonathan Coulton
- Paul & Strom
Wednesday & Thursday, May 6 & 7
8pm | $36
UPCOMING SHOWS:
12/17 AMFM Presents An Annapolis Christmas
12/18 The Everly Brothers Christmas Experience feat. The Zmed Brothers
12/19 Natural Wonder: The Stevie Wonder Experience
12/20 A Merry Jazz Christmas with The Chuck Redd Quintet & Special Guest Kristin Callahan
12/21 Danny Burns w. Special Guest Aine O’Doherty
12/22 Norman Brown’s Joyous Christmas w. Bobby Caldwell & Marion Meadows
12/23 Eric Benet
12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack
12/27 Cris Jacobs Band w. Alexander Petersa
12/28 Stephen Kellogg w. Casey McQuillen
12/29 1964 The Tribute
12/30 Seldom Scene
12/31 Deanna Bogart New Year’s Eve Concert
01/01 Musiq Soulchild
01/02 Eric Brace & Last Train Home w. Thomm Jutz
01/03 + 04 Bruce in the USA
01/05 Sean Sarvis Comedy Show feat. Hamburger & Curtis Gaskins
01/07 Jesse Valenzuela of Gin Blossoms
01/08 The Music of Weather Report presented by Newmyer Flyer
01/09 Terrapin: The Ultimate Grateful Dead Experience
01/10 JD Souther
01/11 The English Channel: A Tribute to the British Invasion Decade
01/12 Suede
01/13 The Man In Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash
01/14 + 15 Big Bad VooDoo Daddy
01/16 Gilbert Gottfried
01/17 The Hot Sardines
01/18 Drag Brunch
01/18 Hollis Brown
01/19 Taimane
01/20 Three Dog Night
01/23 Comedian Colin Quinn
01/24 The Second City: Laughing For All The Wrong Reasons
01/25 Jackson Dean w. Taylor Bennett
01/26 Steve Forbert & The New Renditions *All Ages Matinee
01/26 Marc Cohn
01/28 G. Love & Special Sauce w. Jontavius Willis
01/29 Davy Knowles
01/30 The Samples w. Kavoossi & The Typos
01/31 Cowboy Mouth w. Lauren Calve
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB