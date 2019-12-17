KT Tunstall’s second show and Al DiMeola coming to Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Maggie Miles

Saturday, February 15

1pm | $10 | $13 DOS

*All Ages Matinee

PETER & JEREMY: Peter Asher of Peter & Gordon and Jeremy Clyde of Chad & Jeremy

Thursday, February 27

8pm | $39.50

*All Inclusive Experience Packages available

Al Di Meola

Tuesday, March 24

8pm | $65

*VIP Meet & Greet Add-On Packages Available

MAYSA: 25th Anniversary of “Maysa” First Studio Album

Sunday, March 29

5:30pm & 8:30pm| $49.50

KT Tunstall (2nd Show Added by Popular Demand!)

Monday, May 4

8pm | $45

Jonathan Coulton

Paul & Strom

Wednesday & Thursday, May 6 & 7

8pm | $36

UPCOMING SHOWS:

12/17 AMFM Presents An Annapolis Christmas

12/18 The Everly Brothers Christmas Experience feat. The Zmed Brothers

12/19 Natural Wonder: The Stevie Wonder Experience

12/20 A Merry Jazz Christmas with The Chuck Redd Quintet & Special Guest Kristin Callahan

12/21 Danny Burns w. Special Guest Aine O’Doherty

12/22 Norman Brown’s Joyous Christmas w. Bobby Caldwell & Marion Meadows

12/23 Eric Benet

12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack

12/27 Cris Jacobs Band w. Alexander Petersa

12/28 Stephen Kellogg w. Casey McQuillen

12/29 1964 The Tribute

12/30 Seldom Scene

12/31 Deanna Bogart New Year’s Eve Concert

01/01 Musiq Soulchild

01/02 Eric Brace & Last Train Home w. Thomm Jutz

01/03 + 04 Bruce in the USA

01/05 Sean Sarvis Comedy Show feat. Hamburger & Curtis Gaskins

01/07 Jesse Valenzuela of Gin Blossoms

01/08 The Music of Weather Report presented by Newmyer Flyer

01/09 Terrapin: The Ultimate Grateful Dead Experience

01/10 JD Souther

01/11 The English Channel: A Tribute to the British Invasion Decade

01/12 Suede

01/13 The Man In Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

01/14 + 15 Big Bad VooDoo Daddy

01/16 Gilbert Gottfried

01/17 The Hot Sardines

01/18 Drag Brunch

01/18 Hollis Brown

01/19 Taimane

01/20 Three Dog Night

01/23 Comedian Colin Quinn

01/24 The Second City: Laughing For All The Wrong Reasons

01/25 Jackson Dean w. Taylor Bennett

01/26 Steve Forbert & The New Renditions *All Ages Matinee

01/26 Marc Cohn

01/28 G. Love & Special Sauce w. Jontavius Willis

01/29 Davy Knowles

01/30 The Samples w. Kavoossi & The Typos

01/31 Cowboy Mouth w. Lauren Calve

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

