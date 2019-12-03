KT Tunstall appearing at Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

The Man in Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

Monday, January 13

8pm | $39.50

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy (2nd Show Added by Popular Demand!)

Wednesday, January 14

8pm | $59.50

Davy Knowles

Wednesday, January 29

8pm | $24.50

Zoe Keating

Saturday, February 29

1pm | $35

*All Ages Matinee

Comedian Jeff Richards

Friday, March 20

7pm | $25

Walter Trout

Saturday, March 21

1pm | $32.50

*All Ages Matinee

Frank Marino & Mahogany Rush

Tuesday, April 14

8pm | $47.50

KT Tunstall

Monday, April 27

8pm | $45

12/03 Eric Rachmany of Rebelution

12/04 John Denver Christmas Show w. Chris Collins & Boulder Canyon

12/05 A Peter White Christmas feat. Euge Groove, Vincent Ingala & Lindsey Webster

12/06 Paula Poundstone

12/07 Vienna Teng *All Ages Matinee

12/07 The Lettermen

12/08 SQRRL! Family Holiday Show *All Ages Matinee

12/08 Heidi Newfield formerly of Trick Pony

12/09 Mike Zito w. Billy Price

12/10 Squirrel Nut Zippers: Holiday Caravan Tour

12/11 Bill Kirchen’s Honky Tonk Holiday Show

12/12 Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago

12/13 – 12/15 Carbon Leaf

12/15 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

12/16 Rams Head Presents CeeLo Green at Maryland Hall

12/16 + 12/17 AMFM Presents An Annapolis Christmas

12/18 The Everly Brothers Christmas Experience feat. The Zmed Brothers

12/19 Natural Wonder: The Stevie Wonder Experience

12/20 A Merry Jazz Christmas with The Chuck Redd Quintet & Special Guest Kristin Callahan

12/21 Danny Burns w. Special Guest Aine O’Doherty

12/22 Norman Brown’s Joyous Christmas w. Bobby Caldwell & Marion Meadows

12/23 Eric Benet

12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack

12/27 Cris Jacobs Band

12/28 Stephen Kellogg w/ Casey McQuillen

12/29 1964 The Tribute

12/30 Seldom Scene

12/31 Deanna Bogart New Year’s Eve Concert

