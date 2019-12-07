K&B True Value’s School Donation Program exceeds $34,000

K&B True Value is proud to announce that it has donated over $34,448 to local schools through its 11-year-old School Donation Program including $10,440 in this year’s donations. K&B True Value asked its customers for donations to local schools and then matched all donations dollar for dollar. The following are the participating schools, total donations since 2009, and 2019 donations:

2009-2019 2019 Annapolis Elementary $2,301 $1,031 Annapolis Middle $2,936 $1,008 Annapolis High $3,173 $1,094 Wiley H. Bates Middle $1,068 $439 Eastport Elementary $2,890 $1,171 Georgetown East Elementary $1,544 $482 Germantown Elementary $262 $150 Hillsmere Elementary $5,316 $1,308 Key School $1,217 $286 Monarch Academy $324 $260 St. Anne’s School of Annapolis $2,715 $1,741 St. Martin’s $6,903 $158 St. Mary’s $1,915 $620 Tyler Heights Elementary $1,682 $621 West Annapolis Elementary $202 $71 Total $34,448 $10,440

Jared Littmann, president and owner of K&B True Value, visited schools to distribute the checks and find out how the $10,440 in donations from this year would be spent. School leaders identified the following uses for these funds:

Funding for uniforms and school field trips

Funding bus transportation costs for college visit field trips

Funding for Chromebooks, printer ink, technology, and other computer needs

Funding for school lunches

Support for after-school wellness clubs for low-income students

Funding for t-shirts for the school Fun Run

Funding for art supplies

Funding for reading level books

K&B True Value is thrilled that these funds will be put to good use and will help the schools with their own initiatives and projects.

On the program itself, Littmann said, “On behalf of K&B True Value, we thank these school administrators, faculty, and parents’ associations for working together to educate Annapolis’ children in a safe and supportive environment. Additionally, we thank our customers who participated in this program with their donations and the entire Annapolis community for their support of our store. Because our community favors our store for their home, hardware, paint, and garden needs, we can give the $10,440 in donations this year and $34,448 since 2009.”

K&B True Value is a family-owned neighborhood hardware store located at 912 Forest Drive (near the intersection with Bay Ridge Avenue), in Annapolis, MD. For more information : www.kbtruevalue.com

