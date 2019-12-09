“Herrmann
Jeff Holland is resigning as the West & Rhode Riverkeeper

| December 09, 2019, 10:25 AM

Riverkeeper Jeff Holland (left) and Kevin Brooks founded the Oyster Boys as a duo in 1995. Credit: John Bildahl

Jeff Holland, a staple in keeping our waters healthy for decades will be stepping down as the West & Rhode Riverkeeper for the newly formed Arundel Rivers Federation at the end of the year.

Many people recall Holland’s leadership as the Executive Director of the Annapolis Maritime Museum, the Communications Director for the Main Streets Annapolis Partnership, the Executive Director of the Captain Avery Museum, as well as Founding Father of the Maritime Republic of Eastport and a funding member of the Eastport Oyster Boys.

Jeff’s tireless passion for our region and its waters will be missed and equally hard to replace.

