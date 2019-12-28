Hospice offering programs for children dealing with grief
Chesapeake Life Center continues to offer grief programs for children and teens in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties.
Three groups meet regularly on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, in Pasadena.
Content Continues Below
- Stepping Stones, a monthly support group for children ages 6 to 12 grieving the loss of a loved one, meets from 10 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of the month – Jan. 4, Feb. 1 and March7. Breakfast and activities are included.
- Phoenix Rising, a monthly group for teens ages 13 to 18 grieving the loss of a loved one, meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month – Jan. 15, Feb. 19 and March 18. A meal is provided along with games and other activities.
- Pre-Teen Group, a monthly support group for pre-teens and early teens to connect and share with others who have lost a loved one. It meets at the same time and place as the Phoenix Rising group from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month – Jan. 15, Feb. 19 and March 18. A meal is provided along with games and other activities.
Hospice of the Chesapeake’s Prince George’s County office at 9500 Medical Center Drive, Suite 250, in Largo, Maryland also offers a teen grief program:
- The Prince George’s County Teen Support Group is a monthly group that offers youth ages 13 to 18 a way to connect with others their age who also grieve the death of a loved one. It will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month — Jan. 8, Feb. 12 and March 11. A meal is provided along with games and other activities.
The cost for each group is $10 per teen, with a maximum of $20 per family. Pre-registration is required for all these programs and must be completed before attending by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing[email protected].
Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS