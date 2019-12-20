Hospice is seeking 4-wheel drive volunteers this winter

Do you like to go in the snow? Are you proud of how safely you handle your vehicle in bad weather? Use that skill to help people in need.

Volunteers with four-wheel drive vehicles are needed to assist Hospice of the Chesapeake patients and team members in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties during inclement weather conditions. For additional information or to volunteer, contact the Volunteer Department at 443-837-1508 or [email protected].

