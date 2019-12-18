Holiday events around Annapolis

The City of Annapolis is always an exciting place during the winter holiday season and 2019 is no exception. Here are some of the events and activities happening around the City in the month of December.

Midnight Madness – Dec. 19 from 6 p.m. to 11pm

Midnight Madness takes place in downtown with stores staying open late, giving locals and visitors a chance to shop local. A highlight every year are the Alpacas on Main Street. Word has it that there is a baby alpaca this year! Make a dinner reservation and bring your holiday shopping lists. Park at Park Place or Knighton Garage for $5 for the night (prepaid at AnnapolisParking.com) and take the Circulator. Download the circulator app to track it on your smartphone. It will be running every seven minutes to get you from one favorite store to another up and down Main and West Streets and Maryland Avenue.

Miracle on Annapolis Street – Dec. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Come down and see the Budweiser Clydesdales for the Miracle on Annapolis Street. There will be food trucks, vendors, games and activities for adults and children.

Military Bowl Parade and Game – Dec. 27 starting at 9 a.m. (parade) and noon (game)

The next day, the Clydesdales kick off the fun at 9 a.m. at City Dock, with a parade to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Kickoff for the Military Bowl starts at noon

New Year’s Celebration – Dec. 31 starting at 3 p.m. (family celebration at Bates) and 8 p.m. (City Dock)

Join Mayor Gavin Buckley and his family for the 2020 Annapolis New Year’s Celebration on December 31. There will be two sets of fireworks to fit everyone’s schedules. The early family-friendly fireworks experience will be behind Maryland Hall at the Bates Athletic Complex around 5:15 with festivities for kids and families getting underway around 3 in the afternoon. There will be live music and free crafts plus fun with the Annapolis Police and Fire Departments! Downtown fireworks will go off at midnight, with DJ starting at 8 p.m. and a live dance band from 9 p.m. to midnight. The Mayor will count down to 2020 with residents leading to the grand fireworks finale. The City Dock New Year’s eve is an alcohol-free event, visit one of our wonderful local bars or restaurants or hotels if you want to celebrate with alcohol, but please drink responsibly and utilize designated drivers to ring in the New Year!

