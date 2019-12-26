“Herrmann
Holiday events around Annapolis

| December 26, 2019, 10:00 AM

The City of Annapolis is always an exciting place during the winter holiday season and 2019 is no exception. Here are some of the events and activities happening around the City in the month of December.

Miracle on Annapolis Street – Dec. 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Come down and see the Budweiser Clydesdales for the Miracle on Annapolis Street. There will be food trucks, vendors, games and activities for adults and children.

Military Bowl Parade and Game – Dec. 27 starting at 9 a.m. (parade) and noon (game)

The next day, the Clydesdales kick off the fun at 9 a.m. at City Dock, with a parade to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Kickoff for the Military Bowl starts at noon

New Year’s Celebration – Dec. 31 starting at 3 p.m. (family celebration at Bates) and 8 p.m. (City Dock)

Join Mayor Gavin Buckley and his family for the 2020 Annapolis New Year’s Celebration on December 31. There will be two sets of fireworks to fit everyone’s schedules. The early family-friendly fireworks experience will be behind Maryland Hall at the Bates Athletic Complex around 5:15 with festivities for kids and families getting underway around 3 in the afternoon. There will be live music and free crafts plus fun with the Annapolis Police and Fire Departments! Downtown fireworks will go off at midnight, with DJ starting at 8 p.m. and a live dance band from 9 p.m. to midnight. The Mayor will count down to 2020 with residents leading to the grand fireworks finale. The City Dock New Year’s eve is an alcohol-free event, visit one of our wonderful local bars or restaurants or hotels if you want to celebrate with alcohol, but please drink responsibly and utilize designated drivers to ring in the New Year!

