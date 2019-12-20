“Herrmann
Hogan declares December 24th a State holiday

| December 20, 2019, 01:19 PM

Governor Larry Hogan today declared that Maryland state government agencies and offices will be closed on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in observance of Christmas Eve.

“I am declaring Christmas Eve a state holiday this year to give our dedicated employees more time to spend with their families and loved ones,” said Governor Hogan. “We hope that our hardworking state workers, and all Marylanders, have a merry Christmas and a safe and happy holiday season.”

Under this declaration, December 24, 2019 will be treated like any other state-employee holiday.

