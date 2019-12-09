Hogan appoints Greg Slater to replace Pete Rahn as Secretary of Transportation

Governor Larry Hogan today announced the appointment of Gregory Slater as secretary of the Maryland Department of Transportation.

Slater currently serves as Administrator of the State Highway Administration, a role in which he spearheaded the Traffic Relief Plan—the largest P3 project in the world—and led the negotiations for the Beltway Accord with Virginia to fix the American Legion Bridge and the entire Capital Beltway system.

“Greg Slater has committed his career to public service, and has earned a reputation around the country as an innovator who is tireless and relentless about transportation solutions,” said Governor Hogan. “Greg will continue to lead our efforts to advance the once-in-a-generation Beltway Accord to address some of the worst traffic congestion in the country. With his decades of experience, Greg is sure to build on our balanced approach to infrastructure, including record investment in transit, as leader of the Maryland Department of Transportation.”

SHA Administrator Slater has dedicated more than 20 years to the Maryland Department of Transportation with experience in both planning and engineering and a focus on integrating innovation and performance-driven initiatives into those processes. Prior to being named SHA Administrator in March 2017, he served as Deputy Administrator for Planning, Engineering, Real Estate and Environment after seven years of service as Planning Director.

“The work we do at the Maryland Department of Transportation affects the lives and livelihoods of each of our citizens, and we strive every day to operate in a spirit of trust and accountability,” said Administrator Slater. “I am grateful to Governor Hogan for the honor to serve, and I look forward to leading all of the dedicated professionals of our department.”

Slater serves as Chair of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials’ Transportation Data Management and Analytics Committee. He also is a member of several committees on the National Academy of Sciences Transportation Research Board. Slater is a native Marylander, a 1997 graduate of Towson University, a 2007 graduate of the University of Maryland National Leadership Institute, and a member of the Leadership Maryland Class of 2015.

Slater will succeed Secretary Pete K. Rahn, who has led the Maryland Department of Transportation since Governor Hogan took office in 2015. Secretary Rahn is returning to his home in New Mexico.

“I want to thank Pete Rahn for his outstanding service to our state over the last five years,” said Governor Hogan. “Under his leadership, we have made record investments in transit, advanced the Purple Line—the largest transit project of its kind in North America—secured the Beltway Accord and the Traffic Relief Plan, and resurfaced or improved more than half of our state highway system.”

“It has been my distinct honor to have led the Maryland Department of Transportation,” said Secretary Rahn. “We have achieved so much together to be a national leader in infrastructure because of Governor Hogan’s visionary leadership, and the tireless efforts of the men and women of the department.”

Slater’s appointment, which will be subject to Senate confirmation, is effective January 10, 2020.

