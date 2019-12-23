Hillsmere fire destroys RV and damages home

Just after 5:00pm on December 23, 2019, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to an explosion in the 100 block of Spruce Lane in the Hillsmere neighborhood of Annapolis.

Upon arrival, crews were met with a fully engulfed 45′ RV along with a brush fire in the back yard and possible extension of the fire into the home. The fire was placed under control in about 35 minutes. The house and a neighboring house received significant heat damage.

Assisting the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was the Annapolis City Fire Department and the US Naval Academy Fire Department.

The initial explosion caused a brief power outage in the area and shook houses from the Arundel on the Bay to Annapolis Cove to Hunt Meadow neighborhoods. The smoke plume could be seen throughout Annapolis and as far as Riva, Edgewater and at the Harbour Center.

At this time, there is no further information and this will be updated as soon as possible.

