Group of teens attack delivery driver in HACA’s Robinwood community

Early this morning, December 17, 2019; the Annapolis Police Department responded to a food delivery driver was making a delivery in HACA’s Robinwood neighborhood when he was attacked by three juveniles–two female and one male.

According to police, the adult male food delivery driver was making a delivery when a juvenile female suspect grabbed the food out of his car without paying.

The victim approached the female suspect, who was standing with a second juvenile female suspect and tried to get them to give him the food back. The two female suspects called for a juvenile male suspect who came and grabbed the victim, punching him in the head.

The two female suspects punched the victim in the face. The male suspect held the victim while the two female suspects went through the victim’s pockets stealing money and glasses.

When the victim tried to get away, one of the female suspects picked up a metal chair and hit the victim in the chest with it.

The victim was finally able to escape back to his car and call the police.

Officers located the two female suspects, 16 year old and 17 year old females, both from Annapolis. The female suspects were arrested and charged on juvenile citations with robbery, assault and theft. They were released to their guardians. The male suspect was not located.

