Governor’s Office accepting nominations for Black History Month awards

The Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism today announced the opening of the nomination period for the 2nd Annual Black History Month Leadership & Service Awards. Introduced in 2018, this awards ceremony recognizes Maryland-based, African American-founded organizations that provide exceptional volunteer service to improve Maryland communities for all. Recipients will be announced during an awards ceremony in February 2020.

“Each year, the month of February offers an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the countless contributions of African Americans throughout our history, and the lasting impact of that heritage today,” said Governor Hogan. “I encourage all Marylanders to take time to reflect on the invaluable influence of African American leaders and citizens on our state and our nation.”

Over 100 nominations were received for the 2nd Annual Black History Month Community Leaders Awards, and ten organizations were selected as recipients of the accolade during an awards ceremony held at the Banneker-Douglass Museum last February.

“Our award recipients represent the meaningful dedication of our African American communities to serve others, leaving a better world for future generations,” said Lt. Governor Rutherford. “From mentoring boys and girls and providing opportunities for these youth to thrive, to providing skills training and workforce development for low-income or formerly-incarcerated men and women, these organizations are to be commended for investing their time and resources into our communities.”

The deadline to submit a nomination is Friday, January 3, 2020. Eligible organizations must be Maryland-based, African American-founded, and must have been operational for at least two years. Selection for the awards are based on nominations received which describe the highest degree of meaningful volunteer commitment and service, making a transformative impact in the community. Recipients of the awards will be notified and honored in a February 2020 ceremony in Annapolis. For more information and to nominate an organization, visit gosv.maryland.gov/blackhistorymonth and complete this nomination form.

