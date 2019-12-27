Frontier Airlines adds service to Miami, San Juan and San Salvador from BWI

Frontier Airlines announced that it will begin offering nonstop service between Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and three new markets: San Salvador, El Salvador; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Miami, Florida. The new Frontier flights to San Juan and Miami are scheduled to begin April 23, 2020. The El Salvador flights are scheduled to start June 18, 2020.

Content Continues Below

“We welcome the added low fare service from Frontier Airlines, which provides more convenience for our passengers,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. “Frontier’s service to San Juan and Miami will provide excellent options for travelers, and the new international service to El Salvador is a great addition that we’re very excited about.”

There are more than 300,000 Salvadorans in the National Capital region, the second largest population of Salvadorans in the U.S., according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

“We’re delighted to expand our service in Baltimore with three new routes, including our first service to El Salvador, marking Frontier’s entrance into Central America,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines. “This new service offers area residents truly affordable flying options to sought after destinations and joins our existing nonstop service to Denver and Orlando.”

With the new service announced today, Frontier Airlines will operate flights between BWI Marshall Airport and five destinations. The first two were Denver, Colorado, which began on March 15, 2019, and Orlando, Florida which began on April 11, 2019.

With a total economic impact of $9.3 billion, BWI Marshall and its visitors generate and support more than 106,000 jobs throughout the region. BWI Marshall remains the busiest airport in the region.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB